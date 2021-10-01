NatWest Group plc [NWG] Revenue clocked in at $13.25 billion, up 34.73% YTD: What’s Next?

NatWest Group plc [NYSE: NWG] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on July 7, 2021 that CIBC, Itaú, NAB and NatWest Group launch carbon offset platform to drive transparency in Voluntary Carbon Market.

Pilot brings efficiency, liquidity and global standards to the carbon offset ecosystem.

As part of an international joint effort, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE:CM), Itaú Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB), National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB) and NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) announced Project Carbon, a Voluntary Carbon Marketplace pilot.

A sum of 2367629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 993.82K shares. NatWest Group plc shares reached a high of $6.115 and dropped to a low of $6.025 until finishing in the latest session at $6.09.

The average equity rating for NWG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NatWest Group plc [NWG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NatWest Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group plc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 82.09.

NWG Stock Performance Analysis:

NatWest Group plc [NWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, NWG shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for NatWest Group plc [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NatWest Group plc Fundamentals:

NatWest Group plc [NWG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $189 million, or 0.50% of NWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 5,656,480, which is approximately 6.384% of the company’s market cap and around 68.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,487,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.33 million in NWG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $23.33 million in NWG stock with ownership of nearly 15.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in NatWest Group plc [NYSE:NWG] by around 6,602,128 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,445,990 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 19,984,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,032,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,594,876 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,154,016 shares during the same period.