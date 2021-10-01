Morgan Stanley lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $3285.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit Reaches Settlement with Influencers Who Ran Social Media Counterfeiting Scheme, Permanently Banning them from Amazon’s Store and Securing Financial Payments to be Donated to Support Anti-Counterfeiting Awareness.

Scheme promoted counterfeit luxury brand products on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook and directed customers to product listings in Amazon’s store that evaded counterfeit measures by appearing to be generic, non-infringing products, while the counterfeit items would, in fact, be shipped to customers.

Amazon to donate settlement payments to the International Trademark Association’s ‘Unreal’ Campaign that educates 14 to 23 year olds on the importance of intellectual property rights.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 505.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1659.04 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $3,273.99 to $3,327.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 2796620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4142.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $4200 to $4700. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4250, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4000 to 3800.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 62.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 178.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 234.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,400.67, while it was recorded at 3,346.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3,311.75 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 35.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $979,525 million, or 59.90% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,727,219, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,547,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.5 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $53.13 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 2.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,157 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 13,171,173 shares. Additionally, 1,229 investors decreased positions by around 7,528,902 shares, while 434 investors held positions by with 277,477,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,177,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,501 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 688,905 shares during the same period.