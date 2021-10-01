Market cap of Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] reaches 92.45B – now what?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $8.63. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Snowflake and Citi Securities Services Re-Imagine Data Flows Across Financial Services Transactions.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, and Citi (NYSE: C), announced a strategic initiative to re-imagine how data flows across financial services transactions to provide a frictionless solution for post-trade processes across the industry. Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud helps organizations like Citi accelerate their top-line growth and drive innovation while mitigating risk.

The partnership brings together Snowflake’s powerful secure data sharing and multi-party permissioning capabilities and Citi’s extensive market expertise with the industry-leading proprietary custody network spanning over 60 markets and its top global markets franchise, in Snowflake’s Data Cloud provider-agnostic cloud environment. This collaboration will offer a unique solution to control data models and how end-to-end transaction data flows across a business to meet the diverse requirements of global clients.

A sum of 2467098 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. Snowflake Inc. shares reached a high of $305.01 and dropped to a low of $297.92 until finishing in the latest session at $302.43.

The one-year SNOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.93. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $318.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $300, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SNOW stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 295 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 11.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.53.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.34, while it was recorded at 304.38 for the last single week of trading, and 264.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

SNOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,873 million, or 63.10% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 33,116,173, which is approximately 0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 24,951,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.55 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.51 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 16.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

443 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 36,329,256 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 28,680,957 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 119,736,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,746,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,157,520 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,413,915 shares during the same period.