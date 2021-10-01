Market cap of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] reaches 46.25M – now what?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] gained 7.87% or 0.21 points to close at $2.88 with a heavy trading volume of 4503733 shares. The company report on September 23, 2021 that ReShape Lifesciences™ Featured in BioTuesdays.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, announced the company was highlighted in this week’s BioTuesdays feature article, titled “ReShape Lifesciences forging weight loss and metabolic health solutions”. The article stemmed from ReShape Lifesciences CEO Bart Bandy’s interview with BioTuesdays’ Editor in Chief Leonard Zehr.

“We have all the ingredients in place to deliver safe, effective and sustainable therapies that address a growing global health crisis associated with increased prevalence of obesity, associated COVID-19 risk factors and metabolic diseases, including diabetes, cancer and hypertension,” stated Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences™, as quoted in the interview with BioTuesdays. “We provide solutions and patient engagement across the full physician-led weight-loss continuum, differentiating ourselves from competitors who are focused on a single vertical.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.65, the shares rose to $3.14 and dropped to $2.5098, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RSLS points out that the company has recorded -67.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, RSLS reached to a volume of 4503733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for RSLS stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.60% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 816,527, which is approximately 122.691% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 109,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in RSLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in RSLS stock with ownership of nearly 54.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 648,901 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 192,020 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 242,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,083,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,193 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 192,020 shares during the same period.