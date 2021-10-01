Market cap of International Paper Company [IP] reaches 21.91B – now what?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] plunged by -$1.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $57.49 during the day while it closed the day at $55.92. The company report on October 1, 2021 that International Paper to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 27, 2021.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company’s Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

International Paper Company stock has also loss -2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IP stock has declined by -9.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.00% and gained 12.47% year-on date.

The market cap for IP stock reached $21.91 billion, with 391.50 million shares outstanding and 389.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 2821683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $67.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.30, while it was recorded at 56.88 for the last single week of trading, and 56.44 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,145 million, or 84.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,100,520, which is approximately 2.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,502,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.87 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -2.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

429 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 24,826,415 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 18,382,802 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 281,273,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,482,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,322,921 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,069,812 shares during the same period.