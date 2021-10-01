Market cap of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] reaches 406.94M – now what?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.80 during the day while it closed the day at $3.58. The company report on September 28, 2021 that SOLO by ElectraMeccanica Receives Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards.

Celebrating 10 years of Innovation by Design, the 2021 honorees include nearly 600 projects, products, and services from Nike, Verizon, Microsoft, and others.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, announced that its revolutionary SOLO EV was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the General Excellence and Mobility categories.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock has also gained 4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOLO stock has declined by -16.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.83% and lost -42.16% year-on date.

The market cap for SOLO stock reached $406.94 million, with 112.96 million shares outstanding and 96.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, SOLO reached a trading volume of 3390889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 406.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

SOLO stock trade performance evaluation

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.40 and a Current Ratio set at 45.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55 million, or 14.00% of SOLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,576,842, which is approximately 7.631% of the company’s market cap and around 14.35% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,628,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.83 million in SOLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.1 million in SOLO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 4,241,304 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,301,877 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,825,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,368,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,763 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,914,774 shares during the same period.