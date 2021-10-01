Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] traded at a low on 09/30/21, posting a -2.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.31. The company report on September 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HOMB, VLY, CXP, NLOK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2552913 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valley National Bancorp stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $5.30 billion, with 405.96 million shares outstanding and 399.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 2552913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.78.

How has VLY stock performed recently?

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.03. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.24. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $123,805 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

There are presently around $3,468 million, or 65.10% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,368,809, which is approximately -2.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,687,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.24 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $303.39 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 12,924,876 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 14,350,744 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 233,250,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,526,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,888,310 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,989,717 shares during the same period.