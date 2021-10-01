Market Analysts see Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] closed the trading session at $11.49 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.75, while the highest price level was $12.11. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Toyota Mobility Foundation Works with Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Technologies to Improve Traffic Congestion and Safety in Central Bangkok Using Artificial Intelligence.

The collaboration leverages AI to reduce congestion and prevent traffic incidents on one of the busiest roads in Thailand, Rama IV Road.

, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced its subsidiary Waycare Technologies (“Waycare”) has collaborated with the Toyota Mobility Foundation (“TMF”) to reduce traffic congestion and incidents in Bangkok, Thailand. The deployment, which is expected to run for a year, targets Thailand’s oldest and busiest road-Rama IV Road in Bangkok.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.38 percent and weekly performance of 3.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, REKR reached to a volume of 2537091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

REKR stock trade performance evaluation

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.73 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.92. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$128,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $205 million, or 45.40% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,808,480, which is approximately 346.198% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, holding 2,322,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.69 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.8 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 200.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 8,813,659 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,278,879 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,718,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,810,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,358 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,614,058 shares during the same period.