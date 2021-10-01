Market Analysts see Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.27%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Juniper Networks Announces Date of Third Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced it will release preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s third quarter financial results, as well as the fourth quarter 2021 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, JNPR stock rose by 28.00%. The one-year Juniper Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.25. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.83 billion, with 324.50 million shares outstanding and 320.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, JNPR stock reached a trading volume of 3035839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $27.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $26 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $28, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.38, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.56%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,411 million, or 96.80% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 46,688,793, which is approximately -1.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,256,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $843.59 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

202 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,783,041 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 24,542,596 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 254,298,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,623,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,915,213 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,216,626 shares during the same period.