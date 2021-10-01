Market Analysts see Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $24.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Invesco Closed-End Funds Pay Dividends.

The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of each of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) declared the following dividends:.

Invesco Ltd. represents 462.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.08 billion with the latest information. IVZ stock price has been found in the range of $24.07 to $24.775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 3891705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.77, while it was recorded at 24.83 for the last single week of trading, and 24.47 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 22.55%.

There are presently around $7,007 million, or 83.10% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,969,255, which is approximately 0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,657,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $956.15 million in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $886.18 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

269 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 24,538,524 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 22,800,900 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 243,293,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,632,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,947,414 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,177 shares during the same period.