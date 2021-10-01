Market Analysts see Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gaining to $131. Time to buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] traded at a low on 09/30/21, posting a -1.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $114.82. The company report on September 29, 2021 that UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces that it will Compel ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish 1-, 3- and 6-Month Sterling and Japanese yen “synthetic” LIBOR.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, noted that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will compel ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA), the authorized and regulated administrator of LIBOR®, to publish the 1-, 3- and 6-Month sterling and Japanese yen LIBOR settings under a changed, unrepresentative, “synthetic” methodology for a limited time period after the end of 2021.

On March 5, 2021, the FCA announced that all Swiss franc and euro LIBOR settings, the 1 Week and 2 Month U.S. dollar LIBOR settings, and the Overnight/Spot Next, 1 Week, 2-Month and 12-Month sterling and Japanese yen LIBOR settings will cease immediately after December 31, 2021. The FCA also announced that it would consult on using its anticipated new and enhanced legal powers under the UK Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) to require IBA to continue the publication of the 1-, 3- and 6-Month sterling and Japanese yen LIBOR settings after December 31, 2021 under a changed, “synthetic” methodology in order to reduce disruption and support parties to legacy contracts, noting that any settings published under a “synthetic” methodology would no longer be representative of the underlying market or economic reality the setting is intended to measure, including for the purposes of the BMR. The FCA’s new powers were provided as amendments to the BMR in the Financial Services Act 2021. The FCA has stated that these six LIBOR settings will cease at year-end 2021 unless it uses its powers to compel their publication on a “synthetic” basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2301675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $64.21 billion, with 563.00 million shares outstanding and 555.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 2301675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $136.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.73, while it was recorded at 117.33 for the last single week of trading, and 115.60 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 8.88%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $57,592 million, or 92.70% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,273,179, which is approximately -0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,385,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.86 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 0.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

595 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 36,912,709 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 33,985,697 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 430,686,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,584,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,466,730 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,301,635 shares during the same period.