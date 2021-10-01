Market Analysts see DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

DSP Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DSPG] traded at a high on 09/29/21, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.79. The company report on September 30, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DSPG, ADTN, NOTV, MDLA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2694463 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DSP Group Inc. stands at 0.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.42%.

The market cap for DSPG stock reached $533.86 million, with 24.20 million shares outstanding and 22.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 433.86K shares, DSPG reached a trading volume of 2694463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSPG shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for DSP Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $19 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for DSP Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $19, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DSPG stock. On May 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DSPG shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DSP Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSPG in the course of the last twelve months was 44.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has DSPG stock performed recently?

DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, DSPG shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.32 for DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.60, while it was recorded at 21.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.98 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. DSP Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.93.

Return on Total Capital for DSPG is now -6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.49. Additionally, DSPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] managed to generate an average of -$19,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.DSP Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSP Group Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]

There are presently around $455 million, or 85.90% of DSPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,652,891, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.88 million in DSPG stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $31.56 million in DSPG stock with ownership of nearly 24.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DSP Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in DSP Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DSPG] by around 1,640,815 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 1,536,998 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,683,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,861,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSPG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,371 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 397,480 shares during the same period.