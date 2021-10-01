Market Analysts see Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gaining to $59. Time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] traded at a low on 09/30/21, posting a -1.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.59. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal and Emission Control Materials Business.

Deal Marks Apollo’s Second Private Equity Fund Investment in Japan This Year as Firm Accelerates Expansion in the Region.

Transaction Leverages Apollo’s Global Chemicals and Carve-out Experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3177726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at 2.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for APO stock reached $26.17 billion, with 231.06 million shares outstanding and 185.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 3177726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $67.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.02, while it was recorded at 62.16 for the last single week of trading, and 54.44 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 24.23%.

There are presently around $12,129 million, or 87.80% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 31,052,476, which is approximately -11.059% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,252,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $877.06 million in APO stock with ownership of nearly 35.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 33,347,024 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 18,457,289 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 145,121,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,925,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,849,045 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 7,143,179 shares during the same period.