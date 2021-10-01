Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $21

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] traded at a high on 09/30/21, posting a 1.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.79. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results on Tuesday, November 2, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s third quarter 2021 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2483522 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at 4.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.35%.

The market cap for MGY stock reached $4.36 billion, with 175.17 million shares outstanding and 161.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 2483522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $17.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MGY stock performed recently?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, MGY shares gained by 13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.19, while it was recorded at 17.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.85 and a Gross Margin at -83.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -226.08.

Return on Total Capital for MGY is now -24.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.72. Additionally, MGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] managed to generate an average of -$8,885,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 46.69%.

Insider trade positions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

There are presently around $3,213 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: ENERVEST, LTD. with ownership of 23,004,226, which is approximately -22.03% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,591,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.74 million in MGY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $267.51 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly 4.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 20,250,271 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 20,647,729 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 139,718,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,616,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,807 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,560,982 shares during the same period.