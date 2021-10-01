Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $210

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $202.86 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $202.27, while the highest price level was $207.4568. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Lowe’s Thanks First Responders With First-Ever 10 Percent Discount Ahead Of National First Responders Day.

Lowe’s first responders discount coupon redeems Oct. 22-24, alongside fire safety demos with local fire departments and First Alert at select stores Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

Lowe’s announced it will offer a new 10 percent discount coupon for eligible first responders in Lowe’s stores nationwide and on Lowes.com Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, in recognition and appreciation for their service. The gesture acknowledges first responders’ tireless commitment and aims to ensure that when they go home, they have a welcome place of reprieve.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.38 percent and weekly performance of -2.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 3812189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $230.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 56.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.56, while it was recorded at 206.78 for the last single week of trading, and 187.50 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 17.70%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106,631 million, or 76.20% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,322,453, which is approximately -2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,858,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.25 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

949 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 23,018,537 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 33,189,384 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 469,431,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,639,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,296,039 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,826 shares during the same period.