JMP Securities lifts Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.97 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Cloudera Shines Educational Spotlight on Data and AI with Children’s Book for 8- to 12-year-olds.

“A Fresh Squeeze on Data” aims to make data and AI more interesting and accessible for kids.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced “A Fresh Squeeze on Data,” a downloadable children’s book that explains simple ways to problem solve with data in a manner that kids can understand. The book was created in partnership with education company ReadyAI, with the goal of making data and AI more interesting and accessible to 8- to 12-year-olds.

Cloudera Inc. stock is now 14.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $15.99 and lowest of $15.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.35, which means current price is +42.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, CLDR reached a trading volume of 7113706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $16.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CLDR stock performed recently?

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, CLDR shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 14.74 for the last 200 days.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.25. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$59,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

There are presently around $3,647 million, or 81.90% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 52,327,391, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,173,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.17 million in CLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $285.63 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly 2.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 55,332,686 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 56,342,784 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 116,668,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,343,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,766,521 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 19,655,322 shares during the same period.