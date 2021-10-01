Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $40

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.61%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Howmet Aerospace Announces Note Tender Early Results.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (“Howmet Aerospace” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HWM) announced the early tender results for the Company’s previously announced tender offer (the “tender offer, or the “offer”) in respect of its outstanding 6.875% Notes due 2025 (the “Existing 2025 Notes”).

According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the tender offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021 (which was the “early tender deadline”), the Company had received valid tenders from holders of the Existing 2025 Notes as outlined in the table below. Because the aggregate principal amount of Existing 2025 Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the early tender deadline exceeds the maximum aggregate principal amount of Existing 2025 Notes to be accepted in the tender offer, Howmet Aerospace expects to accept such Existing 2025 Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis, so as to not exceed the tender cap (with adjustments to avoid the purchase of Existing 2025 Notes in a principal amount other than in integral multiples of $1,000 or the return to any holders of an amount less than the minimum denomination).

Over the last 12 months, HWM stock rose by 86.60%. The one-year Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.27. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.46 billion, with 432.00 million shares outstanding and 426.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, HWM stock reached a trading volume of 2626144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $39.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 1682.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.97, while it was recorded at 32.01 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 30.80%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,124 million, or 92.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,567,445, which is approximately 1.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 41,065,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 1.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

198 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 38,563,273 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 38,985,059 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 311,038,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,586,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,640,302 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,582,722 shares during the same period.