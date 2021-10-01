Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 billion, up 33.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] price plunged by -1.61 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Live Nation Resumes Acquisition Of OCESA, The Third Largest Promoter Globally And Leading Live Entertainment Company In Mexico, Further Growing Business In Latin America.

As concerts are returning around the world, Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, has agreed to proceed with its previously announced acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento, a leading promoter in Latin America and owner of Ticketmaster Mexico from CIE (BMV: CIE), a prominent player in the live entertainment industry in Latin America, and Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV), the largest multimedia company in the Spanish-speaking world, for an aggregate purchase price of MXN$8,835,000,000 or approximately USD$444 million based on September 10th closing exchange rate of 19.89, 7% of which will be held back and retained by Live Nation to cover operating losses, if any, for a period of time following closing. The acquisition, previously announced in July of 2019, was paused due to the pandemic, and is now expected to close by late 2021 or early 2022. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, which was previously granted during prior negotiations and must be confirmed once again now that the deal is proceeding. The move furthers Live Nation’s goal of building its global live entertainment platform, allowing the company to better service artists who now travel the world to play to their expanding global fan base.

One of the most prominent live events businesses globally, OCESA promotes more than 3,100 events for nearly 6 million fans in a typical year across Mexico and Colombia and has a robust business portfolio in ticketing, sponsorship, food & beverage, merchandise, and venue operation with 13 premier venues across Mexico with a collective capacity of nearly 250,000 seats. OCESA promotes concerts for some of the largest artists in the world including Coldplay, Paul McCartney, and U2 as well as some of the largest festivals in Latin America like Corona Capital, Pal Norte, and EDC Mexico, the latter of which they are a core partner in alongside Insomniac, a subsidiary of Live Nation. As Mexico reopens, OCESA remains in a great position to resume concerts and festivals, and the company has a strong calendar of events for the remainder of the year. OCESA’s primary ticketing business, Ticketmaster Mexico, is a leading ticketing company in Mexico, with around 20 million tickets sold annually. As part of the transaction, Live Nation also acquired an interest in OcesaSeitrack, OCESA’s booking and artist management joint venture; ICREA, one of Mexico’s special and corporate event specialists; and Centro Citibanamex, an exhibition and convention center in Mexico City.

A sum of 2811020 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares reached a high of $11.23 and dropped to a low of $10.97 until finishing in the latest session at $10.98.

The one-year TV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.73. The average equity rating for TV stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TV in the course of the last twelve months was 16.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, TV shares dropped by -16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.83 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.76 and a Gross Margin at +36.47. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 7.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.52. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] managed to generate an average of -$28,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 11.10%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,850 million, or 47.30% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 64,718,339, which is approximately -1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 63,701,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.44 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $332.23 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly -10.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 14,218,687 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 22,956,093 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 222,349,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,524,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,699,616 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,680,062 shares during the same period.