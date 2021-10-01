Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 98.02%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Closes $4.4 Million Private Placement.

via NewMediaWire — Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), the emerging social media and family entertainment company, announced the closing of a $4.4 million private placement. The Investment is in the form of a 10% Original Issue Discount convertible note in the principal amount of $4,400,000 that has an 18-month maturity and a fixed conversion price of $4.20 per share of common stock, subject to adjustment, and warrants to purchase 813,278 shares of common stock with an exercise price of $4.20 per share, subject to adjustment. GROM is required to make monthly payments in either cash or shares, commencing 75 days after closing. GROM has agreed to file a registration statement registering for resale the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the note and upon exercise of the warrants on or before October 19, 2021. The warrants are not exercisable until the Company’s shareholders approve the issuance of the warrants and will be exercisable for five years after such approval. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital, joint ventures, possible acquisitions, partnerships, and general corporate purposes.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, GROM stock rose by 56.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.20 million, with 5.94 million shares outstanding and 4.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, GROM stock reached a trading volume of 63451038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

GROM Stock Performance Analysis:

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.02. With this latest performance, GROM shares gained by 38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grom Social Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 39,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 17,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in GROM stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $64000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 86,964 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 327,477 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 327,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,964 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 327,477 shares during the same period.