Goldman slashes price target on UDR Inc. [UDR] – find out why.

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] closed the trading session at $52.98 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.77, while the highest price level was $53.93. The company report on October 1, 2021 that UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.86 percent and weekly performance of -1.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, UDR reached to a volume of 2432222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $56.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 82.78.

UDR stock trade performance evaluation

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.83, while it was recorded at 53.09 for the last single week of trading, and 46.79 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UDR Inc. [UDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,055 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,314,910, which is approximately 0.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 44,460,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.72 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 19,371,150 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 10,250,734 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 273,411,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,032,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,047,708 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,101,661 shares during the same period.