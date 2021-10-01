Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $60

Glacier Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: GBCI] loss -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $55.35 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on September 30, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. The Company has declared 146 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times. The dividend is payable on October 21, 2021, to owners of record on October 12, 2021.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Glacier Bancorp Inc. represents 95.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.20 billion with the latest information. GBCI stock price has been found in the range of $55.29 to $56.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 345.00K shares, GBCI reached a trading volume of 2793688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBCI shares is $59.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Glacier Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $36, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on GBCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glacier Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.92.

Trading performance analysis for GBCI stock

Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, GBCI shares gained by 3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.46, while it was recorded at 55.00 for the last single week of trading, and 54.50 for the last 200 days.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.99. Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.30.

Return on Total Capital for GBCI is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.20. Additionally, GBCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI] managed to generate an average of $87,863 per employee.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glacier Bancorp Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Glacier Bancorp Inc. [GBCI]

There are presently around $3,909 million, or 74.90% of GBCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,690,332, which is approximately -3.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,340,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.98 million in GBCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $250.71 million in GBCI stock with ownership of nearly 19.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Glacier Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Glacier Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:GBCI] by around 3,831,235 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 3,124,654 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 63,659,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,615,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBCI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,730 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 603,502 shares during the same period.