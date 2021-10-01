For The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], Analyst sees a rise to $391. What next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] plunged by -$6.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $388.02 during the day while it closed the day at $378.03. The company report on September 22, 2021 that GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, Inc. – GSKY.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of GreenSky, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GSKY) to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GreenSky will receive only 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock has also loss -3.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GS stock has inclined by 0.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.38% and gained 43.35% year-on date.

The market cap for GS stock reached $127.76 billion, with 350.80 million shares outstanding and 335.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 2576728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $426.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $340, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 710.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15.

GS stock trade performance evaluation

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 396.29, while it was recorded at 388.62 for the last single week of trading, and 347.81 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 19.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,306 million, or 73.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,135,416, which is approximately 0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,048,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.71 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.04 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 848 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 12,065,556 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 15,488,255 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 213,977,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,531,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,433 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,100,264 shares during the same period.