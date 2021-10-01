For Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] plunged by -$6.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $48.65 during the day while it closed the day at $47.09. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Kohl’s Encourages Milwaukee Nonprofits to Apply for Its 2021 Hometown Giving Program.

Company to donate $500,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the Milwaukee community.

Starting September 6, eligible nonprofit organizations serving the Milwaukee community can apply to receive a grant through Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program. Kohl’s will donate $500,000 in grants to Milwaukee-area nonprofit organizations that support the community in a variety of ways. Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000. The application period will run from September 6 through September 17 and recipients will be announced in early 2022.

Kohl’s Corporation stock has also loss -14.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KSS stock has declined by -14.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.24% and gained 15.73% year-on date.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $7.12 billion, with 152.00 million shares outstanding and 148.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 15989446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $67.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $54, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 39 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.95. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.84, while it was recorded at 53.22 for the last single week of trading, and 53.24 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

There are presently around $6,373 million, or 97.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,465,338, which is approximately 1.948% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,852,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $652.3 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $340.71 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,599,510 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 17,213,511 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 100,517,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,330,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,489,011 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,347,810 shares during the same period.