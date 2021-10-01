For Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.02%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join a strategic discussion on the company’s long-term growth strategy, markets and technologies, capital allocation priorities and sustainable competitive advantages, including Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), demand generation, M&A, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, along with members of the senior management team, will deliver a series of presentations on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Boston and via webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the November 18 event and available at the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Over the last 12 months, IR stock rose by 41.60%. The one-year Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.03. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.23 billion, with 419.90 million shares outstanding and 388.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, IR stock reached a trading volume of 2822989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $59.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $61, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.59, while it was recorded at 52.05 for the last single week of trading, and 48.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 17.52%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,575 million, or 98.10% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 60,579,618, which is approximately -4.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,707,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in IR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $1.5 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -33.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 41,783,321 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 27,514,396 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 338,852,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,150,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,229,022 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500,913 shares during the same period.