For indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] gained 12.94% or 1.41 points to close at $12.31 with a heavy trading volume of 5535902 shares. The company report on September 10, 2021 that indie Semiconductor to Present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, announced that it plans to participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and CEO, is scheduled to present a company overview at 3:25 p.m. Eastern time.

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the Investors section of indie’s website at www.indiesemi.com.

It opened the trading session at $10.99, the shares rose to $12.70 and dropped to $10.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INDI points out that the company has recorded 12.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, INDI reached to a volume of 5535902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for INDI stock

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.21. With this latest performance, INDI shares gained by 21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]

There are presently around $221 million, or 20.50% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 3,010,304, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.77 million in INDI stocks shares; and SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $24.82 million in INDI stock with ownership of nearly 209.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 13,239,457 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,507,486 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,775,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,971,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,191,607 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,973,888 shares during the same period.