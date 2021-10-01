For Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] slipped around -0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.04 at the close of the session, down -2.21%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 26.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 844-200-6205 from the United States and Canada, and 929-526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 355606 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on October 26th.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock is now 12.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPK Stock saw the intraday high of $19.61 and lowest of $18.985 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.88, which means current price is +23.96% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 2487866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $21.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GPK stock performed recently?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.44, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 18.06 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 23.09%.

Insider trade positions for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $5,783 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,607,352, which is approximately 6.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 20,673,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.62 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $278.73 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -1.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 56,977,488 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 27,838,255 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 218,914,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,730,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,976,166 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,603,199 shares during the same period.