Fastenal Company [FAST] Is Currently -2.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] traded at a low on 09/30/21, posting a -2.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.61. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2021 Third Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2021 third quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

To access the call, please visit the following Web address:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2907765 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastenal Company stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $29.54 billion, with 574.60 million shares outstanding and 572.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 2907765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Company [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $53.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $53 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 406.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.50, while it was recorded at 53.04 for the last single week of trading, and 51.31 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $23,641 million, or 79.80% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,950,412, which is approximately -1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,323,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -5.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

431 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 29,992,348 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 19,527,283 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 408,545,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,065,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,789,376 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,258,653 shares during the same period.