Equinor ASA [EQNR] is 55.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.85 during the day while it closed the day at $25.50. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Equinor ASA: Share buy-back.

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

Equinor ASA stock has also gained 5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQNR stock has inclined by 19.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.51% and gained 55.30% year-on date.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $82.61 billion, with 3.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 3734470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $30.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on EQNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EQNR stock trade performance evaluation

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.74, while it was recorded at 24.83 for the last single week of trading, and 20.27 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,512 million, or 5.40% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 119,321,335, which is approximately -1.208% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 8,480,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.24 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $187.32 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 20.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 11,726,994 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 9,750,138 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 155,483,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,960,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,058 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,525,520 shares during the same period.