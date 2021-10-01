Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Is Currently -1.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] loss -1.51% or -1.44 points to close at $94.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2599723 shares. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Emerson and BayoTech Team to Accelerate Scaling Production and Distribution of Low-Cost, Low-Carbon Hydrogen.

Advanced technology paired with global hydrogen hubs means lower transportation costs and fewer emissions.

Global industrial software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced a multiyear strategic framework agreement with BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, to accelerate the delivery of hydrogen around the world. Emerson will deliver advanced automation technologies, software and products to enable BayoTech to build hundreds of hydrogen units to produce cleaner, lower-cost hydrogen.

It opened the trading session at $96.27, the shares rose to $96.31 and dropped to $94.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMR points out that the company has recorded 4.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 2599723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $109.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $89 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $100, while UBS kept a Buy rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.51, while it was recorded at 95.71 for the last single week of trading, and 92.61 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 12.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $41,659 million, or 75.30% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,616,504, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,289,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.53 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

752 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 23,727,604 shares. Additionally, 695 investors decreased positions by around 26,217,676 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 392,292,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,237,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,971,786 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 9,629,184 shares during the same period.