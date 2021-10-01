DXC Technology Company [DXC] is 30.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] price plunged by -1.98 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on September 25, 2021 that DXC Technology Completes Refinancing Actions.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (“DXC”) announced the completion of its refinancing. DXC previously completed the offering of €1.35 billion Senior Notes priced on September 2, 2021 and $1.35 billion Senior Notes priced on September 7, 2021.

DXC completed redemption of $2.5 billion principal of (i) EUR term loan in the amount of €400 million due FY23 and FY24, (ii) $500 million 4.25% Senior notes due FY25, (iii) £250 million 2.75% Senior notes due FY25, (iv) $467 million 4.125% Senior notes due FY26, (v) $500 million 4.75% Senior notes due FY28, and (vi) $234 million Senior notes due FY30. The applicable make whole premium for these redemptions was $300 million and accrued and unpaid interest was $40 million.

A sum of 3077836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. DXC Technology Company shares reached a high of $34.498 and dropped to a low of $33.39 until finishing in the latest session at $33.61.

The one-year DXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.18. The average equity rating for DXC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $44.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.70.

DXC Stock Performance Analysis:

DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, DXC shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.45, while it was recorded at 34.57 for the last single week of trading, and 33.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DXC Technology Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.20 and a Gross Margin at +9.04. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.12. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$1,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 28.43%.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,381 million, or 90.30% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,245,592, which is approximately 1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,104,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.65 million in DXC stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $444.95 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 143299.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 31,589,381 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 27,404,307 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 160,618,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,612,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,849,417 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 10,827,988 shares during the same period.