DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] moved down -1.68: Why It’s Important

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] closed the trading session at $67.99 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.97, while the highest price level was $69.71. The company report on September 30, 2021 that DuPont Joins Operation Clean Sweep® Blue.

Company strengthens commitment to preventing plastic from entering the environment.

Consistent with its core values, DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced it is strengthening its sustainability efforts toward zero discharge of plastics into marine and freshwater environments by joining Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) blue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, DD reached to a volume of 4606604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $91.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.84, while it was recorded at 68.91 for the last single week of trading, and 76.30 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.52. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.31. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$85,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,746 million, or 73.50% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,265,405, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,787,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 3.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 533 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 24,637,363 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 29,253,122 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 324,788,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,678,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,520,858 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,458 shares during the same period.