Dropbox Inc. [DBX] moved down -1.25: Why It’s Important

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $29.24 on 09/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.16, while the highest price level was $29.89. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Show Us the Momentum: New DocSend Report Reveals VCs Pushing Seed Startups on Business Model, Traction and Financials.

In Record Fundraising Era, 31 Seconds of VC Attention in a Seed Pitch Deck Can Equate to $150,000 in Funding.

DocSend, a secure document sharing platform and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) company, released a new report detailing critical factors for startups raising money in the increasingly competitive seed round. The report shows that seed pitch decks have to demonstrate clear momentum in the market by articulating a sound, repeatable business model, market traction and financial viability. The report is part of the DocSend Startup Index which provides data-driven insights about founder actions and investor reactions throughout the process of successful and unsuccessful pitches.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.77 percent and weekly performance of -4.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 2682169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBX shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.22, while it was recorded at 30.55 for the last single week of trading, and 27.27 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +78.34. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.39.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.38. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$92,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,838 million, or 86.90% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,541,741, which is approximately -2.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,415,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.23 million in DBX stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $441.6 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 8.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 38,851,384 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 41,113,444 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 188,104,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,069,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,699,195 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,230,633 shares during the same period.