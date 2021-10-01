Dole plc [DOLE] Revenue clocked in at $4.41 billion, up 16.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Dole plc [NYSE: DOLE] gained 7.00% or 1.11 points to close at $16.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4111594 shares. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Dole plc Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE), a newly created company formed from the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $16.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The ordinary shares are being offered by Dole plc for total gross proceeds of $400 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DOLE”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Davy acted as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Rabo Securities acted as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stephens Inc. acted as co-manager for the proposed offering.

If we look at the average trading volume of 931.65K shares, DOLE reached to a volume of 4111594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dole plc [DOLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOLE shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dole plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for DOLE stock

Dole plc [DOLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Dole plc [DOLE], while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading.

Dole plc [DOLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dole plc [DOLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +8.43. Dole plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.04.

Return on Total Capital for DOLE is now -0.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dole plc [DOLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.91. Additionally, DOLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dole plc [DOLE] managed to generate an average of -$23 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Dole plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Dole plc [DOLE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOLE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dole plc go to 11.11%.