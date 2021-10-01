CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] moved down -0.59: Why It’s Important

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] loss -0.59% or -0.08 points to close at $13.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3480231 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that CommScope’s New DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Gateways Improves Users Internet Performance with Low Latency and Enhanced Upstream Capacity.

—Low Latency DOCSIS solution benefits gamers by reducing lag—.

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, continues to expand its industry leading Wi-Fi 6 home network gateway portfolio with the release of its new Touchstone TG644x DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways.

It opened the trading session at $13.78, the shares rose to $13.82 and dropped to $13.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COMM points out that the company has recorded -12.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -61.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 3480231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $21.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $19 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $21, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.40 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.09, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 23.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $2,628 million, or 95.30% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,883,071, which is approximately 5.826% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,779,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.99 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $223.6 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 27,988,836 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 27,746,832 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 137,642,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,378,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,261,051 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,183,258 shares during the same period.