Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] gain 5.82% so far this year. What now?

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] closed the trading session at $37.99 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.90, while the highest price level was $39.83. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Columbia Banking System Announces Increased Regular Cash Dividend of $0.30.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia”) (NASDAQ: COLB) announced that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share will be paid on October 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 13, 2021. This is an increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share.

About Columbia Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal’s “Washington’s Best Workplaces,” more than 10 times and was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of “America’s Best Banks” marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication’s list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.82 percent and weekly performance of 5.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 336.07K shares, COLB reached to a volume of 3065885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $39.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $39 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on COLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69.

COLB stock trade performance evaluation

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, COLB shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.68, while it was recorded at 38.05 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.91. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.67.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.83. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $70,202 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,630 million, or 92.80% of COLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,544,539, which is approximately -4.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,239,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.03 million in COLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $143.93 million in COLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Banking System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ:COLB] by around 4,365,457 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 5,243,176 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 59,612,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,221,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,607,915 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,027,026 shares during the same period.