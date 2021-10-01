CarMax Inc. [KMX] moved down -12.63: Why It’s Important

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.99%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that CarMax Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), the nation’s largest and most profitable retailer of used cars, reported results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, KMX stock rose by 39.22%. The one-year CarMax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for KMX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.52 billion, with 163.15 million shares outstanding and 162.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 903.61K shares, KMX stock reached a trading volume of 5695771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $149.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on KMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

KMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CarMax Inc. [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.05, while it was recorded at 141.42 for the last single week of trading, and 124.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarMax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +12.55. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.72. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] managed to generate an average of $27,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

KMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.50%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,137 million, or 97.50% of KMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,342,205, which is approximately 0.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,232,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in KMX stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.19 billion in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 10,945,228 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 7,109,328 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 139,316,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,371,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,876,501 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,997,240 shares during the same period.