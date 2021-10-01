Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain 109.71% so far this year. What now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] slipped around -4.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.03 at the close of the session, down -6.53%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) announced that it has accepted $450.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes (as defined below) for early settlement in its previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (ii) 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (iii) 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes of $500.0 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Amount”). The Tender Offers are subject to the Sub-Cap (as defined below), the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below.

The Tender Offers provide for early settlement of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). The Company intends to make payment for such Notes accepted for purchase on September 3, 2021.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock is now 109.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBWI Stock saw the intraday high of $67.00 and lowest of $62.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.47, which means current price is +116.10% above from all time high which was touched on 08/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 4054913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $80.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BBWI stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 71.93 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.69, while it was recorded at 66.75 for the last single week of trading, and 51.77 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $13,589 million, or 83.10% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,733,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 12.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 30,909,286 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 36,165,574 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 148,522,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,597,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,250,269 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,198,679 shares during the same period.