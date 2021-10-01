Barclays PLC [BCS] Revenue clocked in at $21.22 billion, up 28.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Form 8.3 – NORTONLIFELOCK INC – AMENDMENT.

FORM 8.3 – Amendment to Sale.

A sum of 3366443 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.77M shares. Barclays PLC shares reached a high of $10.29 and dropped to a low of $10.1646 until finishing in the latest session at $10.25.

The one-year BCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.74. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 308.78.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays PLC Fundamentals:

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,091 million, or 2.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,941,761, which is approximately -3.197% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 9,850,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.97 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $94.71 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 31,112,353 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 13,878,916 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 61,485,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,476,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,882,844 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,026,664 shares during the same period.