Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Stock trading around $20.33 per share: What’s Next?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.74%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the Barclays Virtual Global Financial Services Conference.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced that Kipp deVeer, Ares Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Virtual Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:15 am EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website through September 14, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ARCC stock rose by 45.73%. The one-year Ares Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.55. The average equity rating for ARCC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.96 billion, with 440.94 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ARCC stock reached a trading volume of 2717861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $21.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

ARCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 20.28 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ares Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

ARCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,681 million, or 31.20% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 10,016,501, which is approximately -0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,541,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.97 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $112.94 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 2.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

263 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 8,287,545 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 11,719,899 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 111,874,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,882,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662,208 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,312,155 shares during the same period.