Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Revenue clocked in at $7.00 million, up 54.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that the SteriLumen’s Airocide® HD Air Purification System, Applied UV’s proprietary airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst, kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).

The study was designed to determine the Airocide® systems effectiveness at removing aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air. MRIGlobal, an independent, not-for-profit, contract research organization based in Kansas City, Missouri, performed a laboratory experiment to measure the efficacy of the Airocide HD Air Purification System (“Test Device”) in elimination and neutralization of aerosolized SARS-CoV2 in controlled tests conducted at MRIGlobal. Applied UV provided a set of two Airocide® HD Air Purifiers. One Test Device was provided with a filter unit and Photocatalytic Oxidation System (PCO) unit for testing the complete air purification system in viral reduction/elimination. The other Test Device was delivered with the filter removed for evaluation of the Photocatalytic Oxidation System (PCO) only for testing the PCO deactivation efficacy of viable virus. Each Test Device was tested independently for efficacy in aerosol removal/deactivation of SARSCoV-2 aerosols. Aerosol Test Device challenges were conducted in a primary aerosol containment system within a Class III biological safety cabinet. MRIGlobal characterized the Test Devices to evaluate the log reduction effectiveness against an enveloped virus (SARSCoV-2 Washington State Isolate Strain or USA-WA1/2020).

A sum of 3249870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 247.06K shares. Applied UV Inc. shares reached a high of $8.05 and dropped to a low of $6.22 until finishing in the latest session at $7.10.

The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

AUVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied UV Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.61. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.76.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -51.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.75. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$91,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.90% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,698, which is approximately 0.753% of the company’s market cap and around 55.74% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 27,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in AUVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 53.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 75,329 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 45,478 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 148,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,282 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 31,845 shares during the same period.