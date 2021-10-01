Amcor plc [AMCR] fell -1.53% so far this year. What now?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] traded at a low on 09/30/21, posting a -1.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.59. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Changes to Amcor plc Board of Directors.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced that Achal Agarwal has been nominated as a non-executive director for election at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday November 10, 2021.

Mr. Agarwal most recently held several Global Executive Leadership roles at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KCC) from 2008-2021, including Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and President of KCC’s Asia Pacific region. Before joining Kimberly-Clark, Mr. Agarwal held various regional leadership positions at PepsiCo, including Chief Operating Officer of its beverages business in Greater China from 2002-2008. Mr. Agarwal holds a degree and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Delhi, and an Advanced Management Program degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He serves as Chairman of the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) and a non-executive director on the Board of SATS Ltd.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5772631 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amcor plc stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.65%.

The market cap for AMCR stock reached $17.87 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 5772631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 71.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.74 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.57%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,008 million, or 41.30% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 107,051,786, which is approximately 10.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,066,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $649.55 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 47,897,636 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 25,287,917 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 531,499,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,685,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,364,723 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,775,618 shares during the same period.