Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] is -18.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] closed the trading session at $35.32 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.30, while the highest price level was $36.28. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Allison Transmission and SAIC Hongyan Formalize Collaboration on Electric Axle Integration.

Premium Chinese OEM will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 130D into regional and long haul tractors.

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, in collaboration with SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as SAIC Hongyan, formerly known as SIH Truck), a premium Chinese brand in the manufacturing, service and support of heavy-duty vehicles is pleased to announce a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.11 percent and weekly performance of -1.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 824.78K shares, ALSN reached to a volume of 4856590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALSN shares is $44.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ALSN stock trade performance evaluation

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, ALSN shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.62, while it was recorded at 35.68 for the last single week of trading, and 40.88 for the last 200 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.66 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Total Capital for ALSN is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.19. Additionally, ALSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] managed to generate an average of $90,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. go to 30.14%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,798 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,431,347, which is approximately 8.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,613,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.49 million in ALSN stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $295.76 million in ALSN stock with ownership of nearly -8.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN] by around 10,491,191 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 13,854,047 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 83,172,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,518,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,404,114 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,322 shares during the same period.