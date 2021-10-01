Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Stock trading around $37.63 per share: What’s Next?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] closed the trading session at $37.63 on 09/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.4453, while the highest price level was $40.17. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Hollister’s New Back-To-School Collection Aims to Help Close the BIPOC Education Gap.

The latest collection and associated $180,000 donation are part of Hollister’s ongoing partnership with The Academy Group, which supports BIPOC teens.

Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is furthering its long-term partnership with The Academy Group, a non-profit organization devoted to unlocking opportunity for youth from the most resilient communities. For the fall season, Hollister and The Academy Group have co-created a unique product collection that is dedicated to driving awareness about the education gap in the BIPOC community.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.82 percent and weekly performance of -5.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ANF reached to a volume of 2824105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $52.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $55, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on ANF stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ANF shares from 32 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ANF stock trade performance evaluation

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, ANF shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.47, while it was recorded at 39.83 for the last single week of trading, and 34.67 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,174 million, or 99.90% of ANF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,909,631, which is approximately -2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,055,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.5 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $175.59 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -0.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 7,939,887 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 8,944,841 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,889,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,773,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,338,562 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,907 shares during the same period.