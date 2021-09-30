Wolfe Research lifts Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $53.07 during the day while it closed the day at $52.85. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Carrier Advances Diversity & Inclusion Strategy With Signing of Hispanic Promise Pledge.

Carrier celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a commitment to hiring, retaining, developing and advancing Hispanic employees.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and in support of its commitment to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, signed a national pledge to hire, retain and develop Hispanic employees. Launched in 2019, the Hispanic Promise is a collaborative effort between Hispanic associations and large U.S. employers to advance and empower Hispanics as employees, customers and citizens.

Carrier Global Corporation stock has also gained 0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARR stock has inclined by 8.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.18% and gained 40.11% year-on date.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $46.18 billion, with 868.70 million shares outstanding and 867.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 4674847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.15, while it was recorded at 52.76 for the last single week of trading, and 45.36 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 18.79%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,124 million, or 86.50% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,915,630, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,450,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.96 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

557 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 85,166,953 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 93,477,010 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 561,638,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,282,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,480,197 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 32,576,940 shares during the same period.