why Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.61

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $86.99 at the close of the session, up 0.17%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Northrop Grumman successfully test fire hypersonic weapon.

Scramjet-powered missile flies faster than Mach 5.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, in partnership with Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), successfully completed the first flight test of a scramjet-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The companies are on track to deliver a prototype system to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is now 21.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RTX Stock saw the intraday high of $87.82 and lowest of $86.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.98, which means current price is +33.79% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 3556589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $101.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 388.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.61, while it was recorded at 87.02 for the last single week of trading, and 80.29 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 24.30%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $105,030 million, or 80.40% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 142,632,109, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,386,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.17 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.81 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,030 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 53,591,903 shares. Additionally, 966 investors decreased positions by around 54,384,601 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 1,099,398,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,207,375,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,270,132 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 15,996,566 shares during the same period.