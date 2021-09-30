why Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.80

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Nuance Named One of 2021’s “100 Best Companies” and “Best Companies for Dads” by Seramount.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that it has been named one of 2021’s “100 Best Companies” and one of 2021’s “Best Companies For Dads” by Seramount in recognition of its inclusive benefits for families and continuing support for employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Seramount is the parent company of Working Mother, a mentor, role model and advocate for more than 24 million moms who are devoted to their families and committed to their careers. Both awards were based on a comprehensive evaluation consisting of more than 400 questions that examined companies’ various family-friendly programs and policies, workforce representation, wellness offerings and benefits, advancement programs, and flexibility offerings for working parents and caregivers.

Creating a supportive work environment is critical, particularly given the pressures the pandemic has placed on working parents and caregivers that have resulted in increased volumes of burnout, stress, and forced the reduction of hours and numbers of parents in the workforce— a trend that is predicted to continue post pandemic. Nuance is committed to providing tools and resources that promote and support their employees’ diverse needs, and has been recognized numerous times for its programs designed for working parents and caregivers as well, ranging from paid parental and family leave, infertility treatment benefits, surrogacy assistance, adoption assistance, flexible transition back-to-work options to assist parents returning to work following parental leave, and a variety of Care.com services to assist employees looking for child care, senior care, and pet walkers.

A sum of 4632949 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. Nuance Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $55.06 and dropped to a low of $54.90 until finishing in the latest session at $55.00.

The one-year NUAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.17. The average equity rating for NUAN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $56.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 79.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, NUAN shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.03, while it was recorded at 55.11 for the last single week of trading, and 50.76 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

There are presently around $15,149 million, or 88.80% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,421,625, which is approximately 2.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,452,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $739.89 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $690.66 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 137,379,396 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 169,129,977 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 31,071,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,437,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,261,203 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 56,912,439 shares during the same period.