Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Over the last 12 months, FTCH stock rose by 45.68%. The one-year Farfetch Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.22. The average equity rating for FTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.02 billion, with 358.19 million shares outstanding and 291.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, FTCH stock reached a trading volume of 2912706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $59.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56.

FTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.35, while it was recorded at 39.80 for the last single week of trading, and 51.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farfetch Limited Fundamentals:

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,100 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 33,182,594, which is approximately 8.228% of the company’s market cap and around 5.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,757,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in FTCH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $722.94 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly 6.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 92,134,301 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 88,600,092 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 120,071,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,806,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,618,561 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 33,313,496 shares during the same period.