VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Stock trading around $28.87 per share: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] traded at a high on 09/29/21, posting a 0.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.87. The company report on September 27, 2021 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations and Extension of Exchange Offers.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (the “Company”) announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, VICI Properties L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (“VICI LP”), and VICI Note Co. Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “VICI Co-Issuer” and, together with VICI LP, the “VICI Issuers”), have received consents from holders representing in excess of a majority in principal amount (the “Requisite Consents”) to adopt the Proposed Amendments (as defined herein) with respect to all of the outstanding notes of MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP (the “MGP OP”) and MGP Finance Co-Issuer, Inc. (the “MGP Co-Issuer” and, together with the MGP OP, the “MGP Issuers”) (the “MGP Notes”) pursuant to their previously announced (i) private offers to certain eligible holders of MGP Notes to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding MGP Notes for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.20 billion of new notes issued by the VICI Issuers (the “VICI Exchange Notes”), and (ii) related solicitations of consents (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”). The Company also announced the extension of the expiration date of the Exchange Offers from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 12, 2021, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 31, 2021 (such date and time, as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”). The settlement date for the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations is expected to occur promptly after the Expiration Date (the “Settlement Date”) and is expected to occur on or about the closing date of the previously announced Mergers (as defined herein), which are currently expected to close in the first half of 2022. To the extent the consummation of the Mergers is not anticipated to occur on or before the then-anticipated Settlement Date, for any reason, the VICI Issuers anticipate continuing to extend the Expiration Date until such time that the Mergers may be consummated on or before the Settlement Date. Tenders of MGP Notes in the Exchange Offers may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date; however, consents delivered in the Consent Solicitations with respect to each series of MGP Notes may no longer be revoked.

The consents received in the Consent Solicitations permit the MGP Issuers to eliminate or modify certain of the covenants, restrictions, provisions and events of default (such amendments, as further described in the Offering Memorandum (as defined herein), the “Proposed Amendments”) in each of the indentures governing the MGP Notes (each, an “MGP Indenture” and, collectively, the “MGP Indentures”). Accordingly, the MGP Issuers have executed supplemental indentures (the “MGP Supplemental Indentures”) to each of the MGP Indentures to effect the Proposed Amendments approved in the Consent Solicitations. The Proposed Amendments effectuated by the MGP Supplemental Indentures will become operative only on the Settlement Date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4857806 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VICI Properties Inc. stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $20.35 billion, with 536.69 million shares outstanding and 535.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 4857806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.34, while it was recorded at 29.32 for the last single week of trading, and 29.33 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.68 and a Gross Margin at +98.26. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.85. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $18,544 million, or 93.00% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,319,700, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,431,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 60,946,925 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 59,835,158 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 521,543,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,325,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,471,917 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,313,368 shares during the same period.