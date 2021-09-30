Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Is Currently 2.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] jumped around 0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.28 at the close of the session, up 2.53%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group.

Strategic Transaction Significantly Expands Vertiv’s Offering; Vertiv Also Updates Business Conditions.

Meaningfully completes Vertiv’s data center offering by adding a leading independent provider of switchgear, busway and modular power solutions;.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock is now 30.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRT Stock saw the intraday high of $24.47 and lowest of $23.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.80, which means current price is +35.79% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 3000209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $31.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.50, while it was recorded at 24.01 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 19.80%.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $8,229 million, or 97.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,458,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $593.85 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $558.65 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly -5.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 48,878,728 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 37,297,278 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 252,728,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,904,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,503,130 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,989,549 shares during the same period.