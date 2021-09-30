Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] moved up 3.46: Why It’s Important

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] gained 3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $80.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that FINAL TYSON DEADLINE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors of Thursday Deadline in Securities Class Action – TSN.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the September 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action.

Tyson Foods Inc. represents 363.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.32 billion with the latest information. TSN stock price has been found in the range of $78.06 to $81.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 2783073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $85.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $77 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $80, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.23, while it was recorded at 77.50 for the last single week of trading, and 73.48 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +13.65. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 13.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.80. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $14,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $19,445 million, or 84.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,511,118, which is approximately 3.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,303,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in TSN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.1 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly -4.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 17,664,738 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 14,308,204 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 209,609,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,582,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,212,807 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,815,838 shares during the same period.